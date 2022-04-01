Investors Research Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 190,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

