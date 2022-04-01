Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.