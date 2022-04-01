Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 154,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 131,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,086. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

