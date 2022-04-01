Investors Buy Large Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 925 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

