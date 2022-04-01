Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.81. 312,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,958. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98.

