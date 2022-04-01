Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 94,050 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $38.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

