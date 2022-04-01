Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

BSMO stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

