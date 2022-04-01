Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.35.

ISRG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $238.17 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

