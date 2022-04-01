International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.51. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 61,133 shares.
The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)
