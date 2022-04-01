International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 162 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 142.24 ($1.86) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

