International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 286,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.