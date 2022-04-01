Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 8,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,448. The company has a market cap of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Interface by 22.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Interface by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Interface by 24.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interface by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

