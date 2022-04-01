InterDigital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

IDCC opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 682.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

