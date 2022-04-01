Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.80.

ICE stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

