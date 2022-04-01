Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,717,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,428,034 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 37.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $454,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,076. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,313,092.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,920 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

