Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

INTC stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 795,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

