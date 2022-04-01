Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Raised to $7.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 406.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITRG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

