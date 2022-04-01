Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.