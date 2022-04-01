Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ITRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.
NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
