InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 0.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 14,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 37,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

