Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $580,750.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $580,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE INSP opened at $256.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,589,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,850,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

