Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.96 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

