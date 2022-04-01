Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells 3,915 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $20,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Jose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Francis Jose sold 1,470 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $7,791.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40.

IMMR opened at $5.56 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

