Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Sells 12,142 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Entegris stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.27. 113,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,253. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

