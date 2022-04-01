Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total transaction of C$153,560.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total transaction of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total transaction of C$984,067.65.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.90.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

