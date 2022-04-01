Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells 454 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $13,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.11. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

