Insider Buying: TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Acquires 23,000 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,320,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,792. TMC the metals company Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

