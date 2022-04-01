Insider Buying: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.84. 264,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

