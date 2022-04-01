Insider Buying: Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Eimear Moloney acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($51,742.21).

HSW traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 79.85 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 292,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.68. Hostelworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.