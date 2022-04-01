Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £148.93 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £148.93 ($195.09).

DLG opened at GBX 275.10 ($3.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.31. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

