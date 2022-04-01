Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £148.93 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £148.93 ($195.09).
DLG opened at GBX 275.10 ($3.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.31. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.24).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.
About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
