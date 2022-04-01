Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

Cricut stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.