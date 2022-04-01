Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
Cricut stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.
CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
