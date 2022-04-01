Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 31.7% in March

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Inpixon by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INPX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,950. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.00. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

