Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 3,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $623.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, COO James Harkness bought 38,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip A. Downing bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

