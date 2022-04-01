Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

IOSP stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7,529.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 512,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

