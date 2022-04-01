ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.82) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.59 ($14.94).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

