India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) Insider Lynne Duquemin Acquires 9,475 Shares

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) insider Lynne Duquemin purchased 9,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,043.50 ($13,156.27).

Lynne Duquemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Lynne Duquemin purchased 9,650 shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,036 ($13,146.45).

Shares of LON:IGC opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.37) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. India Capital Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 87.66 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

