Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

