ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.68

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 519,152 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.68. The company has a market cap of £16.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.
About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)
Further Reading
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.