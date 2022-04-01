Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 154.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $641.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,914,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,008,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.