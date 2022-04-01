Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 5,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Immunic by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

