Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $421.91.

Shares of ILMN opened at $349.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

