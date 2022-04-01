Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $421.91.
Shares of ILMN opened at $349.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
