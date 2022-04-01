Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lifted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.95. 8,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,915. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

