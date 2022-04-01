IHI Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IHI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. IHI had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

IHICY stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. IHI has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

