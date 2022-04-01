IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.62

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 4044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 59,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IES by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

