IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145. IES has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IES by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IES by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About IES (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.