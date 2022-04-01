IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145. IES has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.
About IES (Get Rating)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
