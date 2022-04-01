Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 21,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,460,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $502.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 20.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

