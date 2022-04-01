ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.38 or 0.07221091 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,633.06 or 0.99740467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045757 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

