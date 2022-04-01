ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Up 0.4%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150.97 ($15.08) and last traded at GBX 1,142 ($14.96). 129,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 79,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,138 ($14.91).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,215.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £778.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.70.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Jane Tufnell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.69) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,385.91).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.