Ian Thomas Mattioli Sells 150,000 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.22), for a total value of £1,170,000 ($1,532,617.24).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,486,048 ($1,946,617.76).

On Friday, January 7th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.15), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($158,963.32).

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 780 ($10.22). 242,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,530. The company has a market cap of £397.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,946.26. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 675 ($8.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 908 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 782.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 813.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is -105.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.28) to GBX 969 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Mattioli Woods (Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.