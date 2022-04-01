IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.