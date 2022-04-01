IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $94,008,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. 331,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.